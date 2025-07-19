HDFC Bank announces first-ever 1:1 bonus issue, declares Rs 5 special interim dividend

HDFC Bank Q1 results, bonus issue & special dividend: HDFC Bank, India's second-most valued company by market capitalisation (m-cap), on Saturday announced its maiden bonus issue in a 1:1 ratio. Alongside the bonus shares, the private lender also declared a special interim dividend.

"The Bank has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 (one) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each held by the Members of the Bank as on the record date, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, and approval of the Members through a Postal Ballot," the lender stated in a BSE filing.

The record date to determine the entitlement of members for the bonus equity shares has been set as Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

In addition, HDFC Bank has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each (i.e., 500 per cent) for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

"The record date for determining the eligibility of Members entitled to receive the said Special Interim Dividend is Friday, July 25, 2025. The dividend will be paid to eligible Members on Monday, August 11, 2025," the bank added.

On the earnings front, HDFC Bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18,155.21 crore for the June quarter of FY26, marking a 12.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 16,174.75 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's interest income stood at Rs 77,470 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 73,033 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Interest expenses rose by 6.6 per cent, reaching Rs 46,032.23 crore from Rs 43,196 crore a year ago.

As a result, net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and interest paid -- grew by 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 31,439 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 29,839 crore in Q1 FY25, the bank said in its exchange filing.

Separately, HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 1,957.40 on Friday, with the lender commanding a m-cap of Rs 15,00,917.42 crore.