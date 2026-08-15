HDFC Bank, Axis, ICICI, Karur Vysya, Ujjivan SFB shares: What SBI Securities' Sunny Agrawal says

Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, sees continued strength in ICICI Bank Ltd and expects Axis Bank Ltd to outperform among larger private-sector lenders, while also favouring select mid-sized banks such as Karur Vysya Bank Ltd and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Agrawal, in an interaction with Business Today on Friday, said ICICI Bank has been a clear outperformer and is expected to retain its leadership going ahead. He described the stock as a stable option for investors looking to add a banking stock to their portfolio.