HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, 3 others attract Rs 19,200 crore MF inflows in June

Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, JSW Infra, ACME Solar Holdings and NHPC together attracted Rs 19,200 crore in mutual fund inflows in June, a volatile month in which the Nifty swung 1,191 points before ending 318 points higher.

JSW Infra saw Rs 4,700 crore in mutual fund inflows after domestic funds bought an additional 14.50 crore shares during the month. Bajaj Finance also attracted nearly Rs 4,700 crore as mutual funds increased their holding in the NBFC to 60 crore shares in June from 55.30 crore shares in May, an increase of 4.6 crore shares. HDFC Bank ranked third with Rs 4,100 crore of inflows, with mutual funds buying 5.2 crore additional shares and taking their total holding in the bank to 389.9 crore shares.

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ACME Solar Holdings saw Rs 3,000 crore in mutual fund buying, while NHPC witnessed Rs 2,700 crore in buying.

Other stocks that saw prominent MF purchases included Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Meesho Ltd at Rs 2,500 crore each, Eternal at Rs 2,000 crore, Coal India at Rs 1,900 crore, Lenkart Solutions at Rs 1,800 crore and Hindustan Unilever at Rs 1,500 crore. Bajaj Auto, InterGlobe Aviation, Sammaan Capital and ICICI Pru AMC also saw about Rs 1,000 crore in inflows each.

Equity-oriented mutual funds recorded net inflows of Rs 29,000 crore for the month, compared with Rs 22,900 crore, marking a rebound in monthly equity flows. The sequential improvement reflected renewed investor interest and continued retail participation across equity funds. Data also showed strong domestic institutional investor inflows of $8.7 billion in June, even as foreign portfolio investors recorded outflows of $3 billion for the fourth consecutive month.

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On the selling side, mutual funds offloaded Asian Paints and ICICI Bank to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore each. They also trimmed exposure to State Bank of India by Rs 1,600 crore. L&T, BSE and BHEL were among the other stocks where mutual funds reduced exposure by around Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,300 crore.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said, "The pickup in inflows, despite supportive market conditions, highlights investors' confidence in equities." It said investor participation remained broad-based, with Midcap, Smallcap, Flexicap, and Large & Midcap categories attracting healthy inflows. The rebound in equity flows came despite a market environment shaped by global geopolitical developments and mixed foreign institutional flows.