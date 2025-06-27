HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Vaibhav Global, Swaraj Engines shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Vaibhav Global, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (RIIL), CARE Ratings Ltd and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd shares will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, June 27. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will go ex-dividend today. Shares of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd would turn ex-date for 1:1 bonus shares, Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd for ex-split (Rs 10 to Re 1), Bodhtree Consulting Ltd for ex-rights and Umang Dairies Ltd for ex-merger.

The HDFC Bank Ltd board had recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY25, which was subject to approval of its shareholders. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible HDFC Bank shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list today would be eligible to receive dividend.

Advertisement

The Cipla board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share on May 13. Today is the record date for the same. . The dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of the Annual General Meeting, Cipla said.

Similarly, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd had announced special dividend of Rs 30 per share, over and above final dividend of Rs 30 per share. The dividends will be paid on July 28. RPG Life Sciences Ltd had announced a special dividend of Rs 4, over and above a final dividend of Rs 20 per share. The stock would turn ex-dividend today.

Advertisement

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per share, while Bajaj Finserv Ltd declared a dividend of Re 1 per share. In the case of Bajaj Finserv, the actual dividend will be paid on July 29.

In the case of Swaraj Engines Ltd, the company had announced Rs 104.50 per share dividend. CARE Ratings Ltd (Rs 11 per share), Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (Rs 3.60 per share), Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), Welspun Living Ltd (Rs 1.70 per share), Vaibhav Global Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share), Syngene International Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

