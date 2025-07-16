HDFC Bank bonus shares, dividend: LIC, other key investors; dividend history & more

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board will consider issue of bonus shares, its first ever on July 19, Saturday. It would also consider declaration of a special interim dividend, along with its June quarter results, the private lender said on The announcement took the HDFC Bank stock past Rs 2,000 level near its June high of Rs 2,027.40. At 10 am, the scrip was trading 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 2,007.60 apiece.

Advertisement

In a filing to BSE, HDFC Bank said its board would consider the proposals in compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Data showed mutual funds accounted for 25.61 per cent stake in HDFC Bank as of June 30. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), on the other hand, owned 48.84 per cent stake in the private lender. LIC owned 34,20,28,648 shares, or 5.15 per cent, as of June 30.

In terms of dividend, HDFC Bank has been a consistent dividend payer. It declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share in FY25 and commanded a dividend yield of 1.2 per cent. The private lender announced dividends of 19.50 per cent in FY24, 19 per cent in FY23, and 15.50 per cent in FY22.

Advertisement

For the June quarter, "advances have grown 0.4 per cent QoQ and 6.7 per cent YoY. The fall in YoA will not be completely off set by the fall in CoD, hence, NIM will witness a contraction QoQ," Systematix said adding that fee income sequentially should be lower due to seasonality but YoY growth may remain healthy.

The bank will have a one-off gain of Rs 9,373 crore from the IPO of HDB Financials, the brokerage said.

Growth in employee expense is expected to be higher than advances growth

but other opex growth is expected to be lower due to seasonality. The normalised PPOP is seen at Rs 26,710 crore, up 0.7 per cent QoQ and 11.8 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

"Slippages are expected to increase sequentially, driven by seasonally high agri slippages. The BAU provisions are expected to remain stable sequentially at Rs 3,150 crore, but we assume the bank will use the gain from sale of HDB Financials by making additional prudential provisions of Rs 6,000 crore," the brokerage said.

It sees normalised PAT atRs 17,790 crore, up 1 per cent QoQ and 10 per cent YoY.