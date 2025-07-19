HDFC Bank bonus shares: ICICI, KMB, KVB, AU SFB among banks declaring bonuses in the past

As HDFC Bank declares its maiden bonus shares today, data compiled with corporate database showed at least 13 banks have in the past few decades announced bonus issues, in 27 instances in total, the latest being AU Small Finance Bank that turned ex-date for bonus shares in the 1:1 ratio in June 2022.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Data showed Karnataka Bank Ltd had in the Covid year 2020 announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 in March. Two lenders Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KVB) and City Union Bank Ltd turned ex-bonuses on August 14 and July 10 in the year 2018, both in the 1:10 ratio.

City Union Bank Ltd had also declared dividend in the same ratio in 2017. ICICI Bank turned ex-date for 1:10 bonus in June 2017. Earlier that year, Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd turned ex-bonus in the 4:1 ratio in March.

In 2016, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (5:1) and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd (500:1) turned ex-bonuses in October and May.

In July 2015, The Federal Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd turned ex-bonus. Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd in 2014, KVB in 2010, The South Indian Bank Ltd in 2008 also turned ex-bonuses.

Advertisement

Between 2000 and 2006, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (twice), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (twice),The Federal Bank Ltd, Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd, The Karnataka Bank Ltd, and IDBI Bank Ltd declared bonuses.

In 1990s, City Union Bank Ltd, KVB, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Punjab National Bank (twice) turned ex-bonuses.

The Calendar has seen 147 companies announcing bonus issues so far. This is against a solid 612 stocks that turned ex-dividend in 2024, 483 stocks in 2023 and 402 such stocks in 2022.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank would also announce a special interim dividend today.

Systematix Research said the declaration of a special interim dividend could be because of the one-off gain from HDB Financial Services’ IPO. "We currently have a BUY rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,300," it said.

Advertisement

In the case of dividend, HDFC Bank announced a dividend of Rs 22 per share in FY25, enjoying a dividend yield of 1.2 per cent. The private lender declared dividends of 19.50 per cent in FY24, 19 per cent in FY23, and 15.50 per cent in FY22.