HDFC Bank CEO: Internal or external candidate, which option will largest private lender pick?

With Jagdishan’s term ending on October 26, Nomura said the CEO exit announcement came at a very late stage. The timing itself was surprising, as was the decision not to seek reappointment less than two months before his term ends.

"The absence of clarity until now suggests the succession process has remained unresolved for some time, in our view," Nomura said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Bharucha could secure a two-year tenure, given the RBI’s 15-year Whole-Time Director (WTD) rule. However, his long association with the bank also means he was in place when some lapses occurred, although he was not penalised in the MSRDC matter.

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An external candidate, such as an experienced and credible Indian or MNC banker, could take longer to assume charge, potentially delaying business normalisation, it noted.

"In contrast, Mr Bharucha could enable faster normalisation while giving the board time to identify and groom a long-term successor through a designate MD/DMD role, making this the more pragmatic outcome," the brokerage said.

MOFSL noted that Jagdishan’s decision not to seek reappointment, along with the upcoming superannuation of CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan on November 30 and other recent changes in the leadership team, means the bank will see several changes in key management personnel.

Bhavin Lakhpatwala, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, had also resigned in June 2026 and joined RBL Bank as CFO. Puneet Sharma, former Axis Bank CFO, is scheduled to take charge as CFO-designate of HDFC Bank on September 1.

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"Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy MD, remains the key internal contender to succeed Mr. Jagdishan. Another potential internal candidate is Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years. The board will also likely evaluate external candidates," MOFSL said.

MOFSL noted that current ED V. Srinivasa Rangan, former CFO of HDFC Ltd, has already attained the age of 66, which could limit his tenure as MD given the maximum age cap of 70 years.

Jimmy Tata, chief credit officer, who has been associated with the bank for more than 30 years, could also be a potential candidate. Moreover, there is a high likelihood that the board will evaluate external candidates for the role. However, given the limited time, the bank will need to fast-track the process, it said.

Nomura cited reports saying K Balasubramanian, CEO of Citi India and former HDFC Bank corporate banker, and Hitendra Dave, CEO of HSBC India, as potential external candidates.

It said the eventual choice therefore appears to be between continuity through the existing HDFC leadership bench and a broader leadership reset through an external appointment.

"We believe the key question is not just who replaces Jagdishan, but what profile the bank wants. The next CEO will need to accelerate growth, improve deposit mobilisation/returns, extract merger synergies and, importantly, rebuild confidence around governance and senior-management stability, in our view," it said.