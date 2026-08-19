HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis Bank, KMB: Why Antique prefers large private banks over PSU lenders

Antique Stock Broking on Wednesday said it continued to prefer large private banks and select mid-sized lenders over PSU banks, even though PSU banks, as a group, delivered a better set of results than private banks. The brokerage said PSU lenders were helped by the rundown of bulk deposits, softening bond yields that aided treasury gains, and benign credit costs. It added that most PSU banks are trading at 0.6-1.0 times forward book value, but it still prefers private lenders because of the upcoming transition to the ECL framework and possible wage revision provisions at PSU banks, effective from November 2027.
Antique has 'Buy' rating on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMB), ICICI Bank, DCB Bank, Federal Bank Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd and Equitas SFB. Given the recent run-up in smaller private banks and its concerns around PSU bank profitability from FY28, Antique said its pecking order starts with large private banks, with ICICI, KMB and Axis Bank, followed by SBI within PSU banks, and Ujjivan SFB, Federal Bank and DCB Bank within smaller private banks.