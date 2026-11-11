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HDFC Bank, IREDA, Mankind Pharma: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

HDFC Bank, IREDA, Mankind Pharma: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

HDFCBANK798.15(1.79%)

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that HDFC Bank has taken out significant swing highs following a bullish divergence, indicating a potential reversal in the prevailing trend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 8:35 AM IST
HDFC Bank, IREDA, Mankind Pharma: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop lossIREDA witnessed a breakout above multiple significant swing highs following a bullish divergence, indicating a shift in momentum towards the bullish side, said analyst.

Indian equities remained range-bound on Monday after a volatile trading session led by mixed global cues as the traders participation remained limited ahead of Tuesday's trading holiday. However, FIIs return gave some support. The BSE Sensex gained 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 81,106.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including HDFC Bank Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd and Mankind Pharma Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 125 | Stop Loss: Rs 110
IREDA has witnessed a breakout above multiple significant swing highs following the formation of a bullish divergence, indicating a potential shift in the underlying momentum towards the bullish side. This improvement in price structure suggests further upside potential. Traders can consider a buy-on-dips strategy, with major support placed at Rs 110 and immediate resistance around Rs 125.

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Mankind Pharma | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 2,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,500
Mankind has registered a breakout on the monthly chart, indicating a positive shift in its long-term price structure. The monthly RSI has also moved above the crucial 60 mark, reflecting improving bullish momentum. The stock is expected to maintain its positive bias, and traders can consider buying on declines. Major support is placed at Rs 2,500, while immediate resistance is seen around Rs 2,800.


HDFC Bank | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 830 | Stop Loss: Rs 760
HDFC Bank has taken out multiple significant swing highs following the formation of a bullish divergence, indicating a potential reversal in the prevailing trend and a major improvement in bullish momentum. The breakout in price structure supports a positive outlook. Traders can consider accumulating the stock on declines, with major support placed at Rs 760 and immediate resistance around Rs 830.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 8:35 AM IST
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