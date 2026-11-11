HDFC Bank, IREDA, Mankind Pharma: Top stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss

Indian equities remained range-bound on Monday after a volatile trading session led by mixed global cues as the traders participation remained limited ahead of Tuesday's trading holiday. However, FIIs return gave some support. The BSE Sensex gained 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 81,106.65, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65 for the day.
Select buzzing stocks including HDFC Bank Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd and Mankind Pharma Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session: