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HDFC Bank, L&T Finance, GE Shipping, M&M, LG Electronics shares: Expert weighs in

HDFC Bank, L&T Finance, GE Shipping, M&M, LG Electronics shares: Expert weighs in

The market expert stated that HDFC Bank is facing concerns around corporate governance, particularly as the lender has traditionally been regarded as a benchmark for corporate governance in the banking and financial services sector.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 3:33 PM IST
HDFC Bank, L&T Finance, GE Shipping, M&M, LG Electronics shares: Expert weighs inThe expert recommended a buy-on-dips strategy for Mahindra & Mahindra.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, sees 24,000 level as a key psychological support for benchmark Nifty50. In an interaction with Business Today, Bathini also shared his views on HDFC Bank Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and LG Electronics India Ltd.

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HDFC Bank: Bathini stated that HDFC Bank is facing concerns around corporate governance, particularly as the lender has traditionally been regarded as a benchmark for corporate governance in the banking and financial services sector.

"The new leadership has to regain investor confidence and demonstrate growth, which has been wavering over the last few years. So, all eyes are now on the appointment of the new CEO," he also said.

Bathini added that long-term investors can continue to hold the stock, citing the bank's established systems and processes. However, he said the leadership vacuum remains a key issue for the stock in the short to medium term.

GE Shipping: On GE Shipping, Bathini advised existing investors to continue holding the stock, while noting concerns related to the situation in West Asia from a short- to medium-term perspective.

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M&M: Bathini recommended a buy-on-dips strategy for Mahindra & Mahindra. He said the stock has outperformed over the past two years and described it as a "long-term compounder".

"Most of the automaker's models are doing well in the market. Those holding should stay invested," he said.

L&T Finance: Bathini said L&T Finance has witnessed a decent rally over the past two years. Given the recent gains, he recommended adopting a buy-on-dips approach rather than chasing the stock at current levels.

"Those holding can continue with their positions," he said.

LG Electronics India: Bathini said LG Electronics India's stock remained in a consolidation phase following its IPO, but price action has picked up over the past quarter.

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For long-term investors, he considers the stock an interesting play on India's consumption theme, particularly the demand for electronic goods.

"I am quite sanguine about the company's prospects. Investors can adopt a 'buy-on-dips' strategy and accumulate the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective," Bathini said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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