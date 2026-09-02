HDFC Bank, PB Fintech, Parag Milk Foods: Top stocks to buy | Check key levels, targets & stop loss

Amid the wild swings in the broader markets, brokerage firms like Canara Bank Securities and SMIFS have suggested select stocks to buy for short-term gains based on the sound charts and solid technical parameters. They have picked stocks like HDFC Bank, Parag Milk Foods and PB Fintech. Here's' what these brokerage firms have to say about these stocks:

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Parag Milk Foods | Buy | Target Price: Rs 289.75-311.35 | Stop Loss: Rs 237.59

The chart of Parag Milk Foods Ltd has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern and has given a breakout on the upside. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current market with short-term targets of Rs 289.75-311.35, and keep a stop loss at Rs 237.59.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

