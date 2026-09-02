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HDFC Bank, PB Fintech, Parag Milk Foods: Top stocks to buy | Check key levels, targets & stop loss

HDFC Bank, PB Fintech, Parag Milk Foods: Top stocks to buy | Check key levels, targets & stop loss

HDFCBANK703.20(1.22%)

Canara Bank Securities said that PB Fintech has shown a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline and price has again moved above all of the moving averages.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 1:04 PM IST
HDFC Bank, PB Fintech, Parag Milk Foods: Top stocks to buy | Check key levels, targets & stop lossHDFC Bank is showing early signs of a bottom formation on weekly charts, with buying interest emerging around Rs 700–720, said SMIFS.

Amid the wild swings in the broader markets, brokerage firms like Canara Bank Securities and SMIFS have suggested select stocks to buy for short-term gains based on the sound charts and solid technical parameters. They have picked stocks like HDFC Bank, Parag Milk Foods and PB Fintech. Here's' what these brokerage firms have to say about these stocks:

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Parag Milk Foods | Buy | Target Price: Rs 289.75-311.35 | Stop Loss: Rs 237.59
The chart of Parag Milk Foods Ltd has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern and has given a breakout on the upside. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current market with short-term targets of Rs 289.75-311.35, and keep a stop loss at Rs 237.59.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 990 | Stop Loss: Rs 660
HDFC Bank Ltd is showing early signs of a bottom formation on weekly charts, with buying interest emerging around Rs 700–720. Improved volumes suggest accumulation, while a sustained move above Rs 750–760 could confirm a trend reversal. A breakout above Rs 810 may trigger further momentum. The stock has an initial target of Rs 760, followed by a medium-term target zone of Rs 880–900 over six months. The recommended stop loss is Rs 660, offering a defined risk-reward setup.
Recommended by: SMIFS

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PB Fintech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,846.9-1,933 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,805.20
The chart of PB Fintech Ltd has shown a bullish breakout from a downward sloping trendline. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum, which can further move upwards in the short term. We recommend to buy at current market price with short-term targets of Rs 1,846.90-1,933, and keep a stop loss at Rs 1805.2.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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