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HDFC Bank, PB Fintech shares removed from Jefferies long-only portfolio; MCX, Lenskart in

HDFC Bank, PB Fintech shares removed from Jefferies long-only portfolio; MCX, Lenskart in

The allocation to Eternal has been raised by one percentage point, funded by a reduction in Bharti Airtel.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:14 PM IST
HDFC Bank, PB Fintech shares removed from Jefferies long-only portfolio; MCX, Lenskart inThe foreign brokerage added MCX and Lenskart Solutions. Bajaj Finance will also be introduced, replacing REC.

Jefferies, in its latest GREED & Fear note, made several changes to its India long-only portfolio. The biggest among them were the removal of India's most-valued lender, HDFC Bank, and PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. In their place, the foreign brokerage added MCX and Lenskart Solutions. Bajaj Finance will also be introduced, replacing REC.

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Further, the allocation to Eternal has been raised by one percentage point, funded by a reduction in Bharti Airtel, Reuters reported. 
 
The fresh changes come as Jefferies sees improvement in India's market outlook. It cited bank credit growth that reached its fastest pace in more than a decade, in addition to foreign equity inflows ​return and central bank measures that are supporting the rupee.

"There are some ‌positives to be aware of as regards the Indian domestic story," Christopher Wood, Jefferies' global head of equity strategy, Reuters reported Jefferies as saying in his latest GREED & fear note published on ​Friday.


The more important signal is the acceleration in domestic lending, which has ‌climbed ⁠to 17–18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by corporate lending of about 20 per cent. Loans to agriculture and retail borrowers are also expanding at healthy rates, underscoring broad-based demand, Reuters reported Jefferies as saying.

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Jefferies expects inflows ​to reach $80 billion–$100 billion by the September 30 deadline

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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