HDFC Bank, PB Fintech shares removed from Jefferies long-only portfolio; MCX, Lenskart in

Jefferies, in its latest GREED & Fear note, made several changes to its India long-only portfolio. The biggest among them were the removal of India's most-valued lender, HDFC Bank, and PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. In their place, the foreign brokerage added MCX and Lenskart Solutions. Bajaj Finance will also be introduced, replacing REC.

Advertisement

Further, the allocation to Eternal has been raised by one percentage point, funded by a reduction in Bharti Airtel, Reuters reported.



The fresh changes come as Jefferies sees improvement in India's market outlook. It cited bank credit growth that reached its fastest pace in more than a decade, in addition to foreign equity inflows ​return and central bank measures that are supporting the rupee.