HDFC Bank Q4 results preview: Check analysts expectations, result date, dividend & more

HDFC Bank is scheduled to announce its results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The company board of the private lender is scheduled to meet to consider the financial results and dividend for the shareholders, if any.



Brokerages are expecting HDFC Bank to report a flattish-to-moderate growth in net interest income (NIIs) and pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) on a year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. NIMs may contract marginally, while net profit may come in around Rs 17,000 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25.

Sharekhan expects HDFC to report net interest income (NIIs) to come in at Rs 31,136 crore, up 7.1 per cent YoY and 1.6 per cent QoQ. PPOP is seen at Rs 25,995 crore, down 11.2 per cent YoY, but up 4 per cent QoQ. PAT is seen at Rs 17,375 crore, up 5.2 per cent YoY and 3.8 per cent QoQ.



The brokerage said that asset quality is expected to remain broadly stable, while NIMs are expected to be flat sequentially. It said that progress of NIMs, loan/deposit growth outlook shall be the key monitorable for the HDFC Bank. Sharekhan currently has a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,100 as it continues to remain among its top picks.

Nuvama Institutional Equities is expecting HDFC Bank's Q4FY25 income to come in at Rs 42,719.9 crore, down 10 per cent YoY, while PPOP may come in at Rs 25,189.6, down 14 per cent YoY. Net Profit is seen at Rs 17,051.5 crore, 3 per cent YoY. "Trading gains are expected to be significantly higher QoQ. Loan and deposit growth is likely to be at 1.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively,2,51,896 it said.



Shares of HDFC Bank rose 1.53 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 1,906.55, with a total market capitalization of Rs 14.58 lakh crore. The leading private lender scaled its 52-week high of Rs 1,919.35 during the day. The stock has surged close to 35 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,430.15 hit in May 2024.

Equirus Securities is expecting NIIs to come in at 31,269.3 crore, up 7.5 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ. with NIMs to come in at 3.40 per cent falling marginally for the quarter. Its net profit came in at Rs 16,977.8 crore, up 2.8 per cent YoY and 1.4 per cent QoQ. It has a 'long' rating on the HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,960.



Equirus is expecting advances growth at 4 per cent QoQ and deposit growth at 6 per cent qoq. "We expect NIMs to remain flattish QoQ. Asset quality to remain steady," it said. It said that updates on deposits and PSL traction, strategy to NIM improve the LD ratio, shall be the key things to look for.



Elara Capital, which picks HDFC Bank among its top picks, is expecting the lender to clock NIIs at Rs 31,333.1 crore, up 7.8 per cent YoY and 2.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 16,917.8 crore, up 2.5 per cent YoY and 1.1 per cent QoQ.