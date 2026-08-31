HDFC Bank share price rises: Targets by UBS, Bernstein, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley’s Subramanian Iyer retained an 'Overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 1,025, as the board decision to fast-track process of selection is seen as well within time. A timely conclusion to the selection process is seen as key for a return of investor focus on fundamentals.

Axis Capital retained a target of Rs 1,020, while Antique Stock Broking, Nomura, ICICI Securities and Jefferies had targets of Rs 1,025, Rs 950, Rs 920 and Rs 880, respectively.

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Jagdishan has been with HDFC Bank since 1996 and previously served as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He took over the reins of HDFC Bank as MD & CEO with effect from October 27, 2020 from his predecessor Aditya Puri, who is regarded as one of the most iconic bankers ever seen in India.

During his first tenure as MD & CEO, Jagdishan was instrumental in overseeing the reverse merger of HDFC. with HDFC Bank Ltd. w.e.f July 1, 2023, which could be termed as one of the toughest assignments ever in corporate India’s history. His second three-year term started w.e.f October 27, 2023.