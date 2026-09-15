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HDFC Bank shares attempt recovery from recent lows, here's what analyst says 

HDFC Bank shares attempt recovery from recent lows, here's what analyst says 

HDFCBANK717.30(1.28%)

HDFC Bank stock rose 3.14% from Friday's close to Rs 730.30, indicating value buying at lower levels. Market cap of HDFC Bank surged to Rs 11.08 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 1:40 PM IST
HDFC Bank shares attempt recovery from recent lows, here's what analyst says Rally in the banking stock came after the Bank board submitted a list of two candidates to the RBI for consideration as MD & CEO for a three-year tenure.

HDFC Bank share price: Shares of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd rose over 3% on Tuesday, a day after hitting their fresh 52 week low. The banking stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 682 on September 11. Later, the stock ended at Rs 708. In the current session, HDFC Bank stock rose 3.14% from Friday's close to Rs 730.30, indicating value buying at lower levels. Market cap of HDFC Bank surged to Rs 11.08 lakh crore.

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Rally in the banking stock came after the Bank board submitted a list of two candidates to the RBI for consideration as MD & CEO for a three-year tenure. The trend has been bearish for the banking stock, which trades above the 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The lender clocked a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% in net profit in the last five years.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "HDFC Bank’s technical chart reflects a strong bearish trend, with the stock forming lower highs and lower lows within a descending channel. Price action remains below key moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure. The recent rebound from the Rs 680–685 support zone suggests some buying interest, but the broader structure remains weak. Immediate trend line resistance is placed near Rs 720–725 levels, while a stronger hurdle exists around Rs 745–750. On the downside, Rs 700 level is an immediate support level, followed by Rs 680–685, which coincides with the lower channel boundary. A decisive breakout above Rs 725 could trigger recovery, while a breach of Rs 680 may extend the decline."

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Q1 earnings 

The bank reported a 12% rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26. Net profit climbed to Rs 18,155 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 16,175 crore in Q1FY25. HDFC Bank's gross NPA ratio rose to 1.40% in the June quarter compared to 1.33% in the June 2024 quarter. The net NPA ratio was 0.47% in the last quarter compared to 0.39% in the June 2024 quarter and 0.43% in the March 2025 quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 1:38 PM IST
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