HDFC Bank shares attempt recovery from recent lows, here's what analyst says 

The lender clocked a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% in net profit in the last five years.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "HDFC Bank’s technical chart reflects a strong bearish trend, with the stock forming lower highs and lower lows within a descending channel. Price action remains below key moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure. The recent rebound from the Rs 680–685 support zone suggests some buying interest, but the broader structure remains weak. Immediate trend line resistance is placed near Rs 720–725 levels, while a stronger hurdle exists around Rs 745–750. On the downside, Rs 700 level is an immediate support level, followed by Rs 680–685, which coincides with the lower channel boundary. A decisive breakout above Rs 725 could trigger recovery, while a breach of Rs 680 may extend the decline."

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Q1 earnings

The bank reported a 12% rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26. Net profit climbed to Rs 18,155 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 16,175 crore in Q1FY25. HDFC Bank's gross NPA ratio rose to 1.40% in the June quarter compared to 1.33% in the June 2024 quarter. The net NPA ratio was 0.47% in the last quarter compared to 0.39% in the June 2024 quarter and 0.43% in the March 2025 quarter.