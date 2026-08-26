HDFC Bank shares: Carlisle investors to approach PMO over alleged mis-selling, says report

The move comes amid years of disputes over the fund. Investors have alleged that the insurance-linked product was marketed as a capital-protection investment, while leverage offered alongside the investment significantly increased their exposure and losses during the Covid-19 market crash.

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One investor, quoted by ET, alleged that the Carlisle-linked product was presented as a capital-protection, insurance-linked investment with past returns of 12-19 per cent a year.

Hitesh Bhatia, a Dubai-based former banker who invested in the fund in 2019, reportedly told ET: "We are planning to write to the PMO this week, highlighting the serious client-suitability lapses at HDFC Bank in Dubai, concerns around leverage, disclosures, investor losses, and denial of liquidity. We will request that the matter be referred to the appropriate regulatory and investigative authorities."

The reported move also comes against the backdrop of DFSA action against HDFC Bank's DIFC branch in 2025 over the alleged mis-selling of high-risk Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to retail customers, when the branch was restricted.