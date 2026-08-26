HDFC Bank shares: Carlisle investors to approach PMO over alleged mis-selling, says report

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after a media report said a group of investors who bought Carlisle's life settlement product through the bank's Dubai operations plans to write to the Prime Minister's Office this week, alleging mis-selling, substantial losses and years-long denial of redemption. The stock is down 27 per cent in 2026 so far.
According to The Economic Times, the group of more than 75 investors, accounting for more than $13.5 million in principal investment in Carlisle's Luxembourg Life Fund, is consolidating complaints and exploring legal action against HDFC Bank. The report said the investors also plan to approach the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Bahrain, while some have already independently complained to the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Business Today could not independently verify the report at this point.