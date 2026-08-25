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HDFC Bank shares: JM Financial cuts target price to Rs 800, maintains 'ADD'

HDFC Bank shares: JM Financial cuts target price to Rs 800, maintains 'ADD'

HDFCBANK725.95(0.42%)

The brokerage said asset quality improved across retail and services, while agriculture emerged as a key stress pocket.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 12:36 PM IST
HDFC Bank shares: JM Financial cuts target price to Rs 800, maintains 'ADD'Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said the stock looked weak and could undergo a period of consolidation.

JM Financial has maintained its 'ADD' rating on HDFC Bank Ltd but cut its target price to Rs 800 from Rs 900, after analysing the private lender's FY26 annual report, Basel-III disclosures and other regulatory filings.

The brokerage said asset quality improved across retail and services, while agriculture emerged as a key stress pocket. The rising share of D1/D3 assets remains monitorable ahead of the implementation of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework, it added.

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JM Financial said balance-sheet risk trends remained mixed. Reduced borrower and NPA concentration, along with a rising share of better-rated corporates, were key positives. However, the increasing share of commercial real estate (CRE) and capital market loans and a sharp rise in contingent liabilities were highlighted as key negatives.

"Liabilities remain key focus area with falling retail deposit share, higher reliance on wholesale funding and a moderation in LCR," the brokerage said.

On the positive side, legacy e-HDFC borrowings continued to decline, while the bank gained 33 basis points (bps) in overall deposit market share. RIDF exposure also reduced further, while overall priority sector lending (PSL) compliance remained healthy. However, JM Financial noted that the bank continued to depend on PLSC for SMF obligations.

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The brokerage said the share of interest-bearing liabilities (IBL) in the less-than-one-year bucket moved marginally year-on-year (YoY) in FY26, with the share of IBL in this bucket surpassing interest-earning assets (IEA). This could exert pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) in a rising-rate cycle, it said.

JM Financial now values HDFC Bank's core banking business at 1.5 times FY28 estimated core book value per share, compared with its earlier multiple of 1.7 times.

Meanwhile, Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said the stock looked weak and could undergo a period of consolidation.

"The stock is looking quite weak, and I'm not expecting a big upmove. We may see some time-wise correction. On the lower side, Rs 680-675 will be the support zone. On the higher side, Rs 780-785 will be the resistance zone. We will see a consolidation in HDFC Bank before a fresh upmove starts," Agarwal told Business Today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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