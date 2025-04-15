scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
HDFC Bank shares jump 4% to trade near 52-week high today; here's why

Feedback

HDFC Bank shares jump 4% to trade near 52-week high today; here's why

HDFC Bank share price: The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

HDFC Bank share price: The counter has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility. HDFC Bank share price: The counter has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd shares climbed 3.84 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,875.90. At this price, the stock was just 0.22 per cent shy from its one-year high level of Rs 1,880, seen on December 9 last year.

Today's rise in the share price came after the country's largest private lender lowered savings account interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). Before this, HDFC Bank has reduced fixed deposit (FD) rates for longer tenures.

Related Articles

The step came shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its second consecutive benchmark repo rate cut for the year, which currently stands at 6 per cent.

"In the banking space, we've seen deposit rate cut by HDFC Bank but there's no announcement on the lending rate so far. This is going to help the lender in terms of collection efficiency, which has likely improved a bit in March 2025," Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Cholamandalam Securities, told Business Today.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.03. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 21.59 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.11. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 86.57 with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.39. According to Trendlyne data, HDFC Bank has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.

The private lender is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results on April 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd