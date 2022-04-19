HDFC Bank shares slip for 9th straight trading session! Should you buy the dip?

Shares of HDFC Bank tanked over 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,328 on BSE on Tuesday. The stock is now hovering around its 52-week low of Rs 1,292 and has been in the grip of bears for the last 9 trading sessions.

The scrip closed 4.28 per cent lower at Rs 1,335.60 against the previous close of Rs 1395.35 apiece and market cap of the firm fell to Rs 7,40,662.45 crore today.

The bank's Q4 results were below estimates. In its Q4FY22 results, HDFC Bank reported that its standalone net profit jumped 22.8 per cent to Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Meanwhile, net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 36,961.3 crore. It was up 18.8 per cent over the year ended March 31, 2021.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) rose 10.2 per cent to Rs 18,872.7 crore in the January-March quarter. The same stood at Rs 17,120.2 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The bank's net revenues, net interest income plus other income, rose by 7.3 per cent to Rs 26,509.8 crore for the January-March quarter from Rs 24,714.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, LKP Securities retained its bullish view on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 1,831, indicating a growth of nearly Rs 30 per cent from the current market price of Rs 1,411.

“The management emphasised the slower NII growth will be compensated by lower specific provisioning expenses. We believe, superior underwriting practices, higher liquidity, adequate coverage and strong capital position makes the bank best in class and thus, we recommend ‘Buy’ on HDFC Bank.”

"We estimate ~20% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E, with RoA/RoE at 2.1%/17.8% for FY24. HDFCB remains one of our preferred BUYs and we expect the stock to recover gradually as revenue and margin revive over FY23, while clarity emerges on several aspects related to the merger with HDFC Ltd," Motilal Oswal said in its recent report.

Yes Securities has an 'Add' rating on HDFC Bank with a revised price target of Rs 1,668. "We value the standalone bank at 3.0x FY23 P/BV for an FY22/23E/24E RoE profile of 16.7/15.1/15.2%. We assign a value of Rs 239 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP," it said.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank were on a roll after the boards of mortgage player and the largest private sector bank approved the merger in the respective meetings. The combined market cap also surpassed that of TCS, the country’s second-largest company in terms of market capitalisation, after Reliance Industries.