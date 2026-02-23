HDFC Bank shares snap 4-session losing run; what analysts say

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd closed in the green on Monday, snapping a four-session losing run, supported by robust trading volumes. The stock rose 1.34 per cent to settle at Rs 924.10 on NSE. It emerged as the most active counter in terms of value, with around 2.33 crore shares changing hands during the session. With this, the total traded value stood at Rs 2,143.55 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the earnings front, the country's largest private sector lender reported an 11.46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY26). Net profit came in at Rs 18,654 crore compared to Rs 16,736 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 6.43 per cent YoY to Rs 32,620 crore, up from Rs 30,650 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said banking and financial services stocks are expected to perform well going ahead. "As a large-cap private sector lender, HDFC Bank can be accumulated on dips from a medium- to long-term perspective," he noted.

From a technical standpoint, some analysts highlighted the Rs 900–920 zone as a crucial support band for the stock. A decisive move above the Rs 940–950 range would be required to trigger fresh near-term momentum.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "HDFC Bank has been consolidating near the pivotal support range of Rs 900–920 for the past couple of trading weeks. On an immediate basis, Rs 900–950 is likely to be the trading range, and any decisive breakthrough could only trigger momentum in the near future."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, offered a more cautious view. "The stock is trading in a sideways-to-negative trend. After breaking below Rs 940, it has formed interim support near Rs 900, while Rs 940 now acts as immediate resistance. Fresh entries should be avoided unless the stock decisively reclaims the Rs 940 level. For existing positions, a strict stop-loss at Rs 900 should be maintained. The price is currently trading below all major short-term and long-term EMAs, confirming overall bearishness," he said.

