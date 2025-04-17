Business Today
HDFC Life Q4 FY25 results: Profit rises 16% to Rs 477 crore; net premium income at Rs 23,766 crore

The private insurer's net premium income climbed 16 per cent to Rs 23,765.56 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 20,488.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 4:17 PM IST
HDFC Life Q4 FY25 results: Profit rises 16% to Rs 477 crore; net premium income at Rs 23,766 croreHDFC Life shares settled 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 720.10 on Thursday.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday announced that it posted a 15.76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit for the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY25). During the said period, profit came at Rs 476.54 crore as against Rs 411.66 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY24).

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Life, said, "We are happy to report an 18 per cent growth in Individual APE for FY25, in line with our stated growth aspirations for the year. Our overall industry market share expanded by 70 bps to 11.1 per cent and by 30 bps to 15.7 per cent within the private sector."

HDFC Life said retail protection continued to show strong momentum with APE growth of 25 per cent. "All channels registered double-digit growth. We continue to enhance customer experience through intuitive digital platforms, with over 90 per cent of service requests now handled via self-service," it added.

"As we enter our 25th year of existence, our aspiration remains, against a backdrop of a stable regulatory regime, to consistently outpace sector topline growth, deliver VNB growth in line with APE growth and double key metrics every 4 to 4.5 years," the company further stated.

The earnings were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HDFC Life shares settled 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 720.10.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 17, 2025 4:10 PM IST
