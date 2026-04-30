HEG shares tumble 11% today, biggest single-day fall in 23 months; here’s why

HEG share price: HEG Ltd shares plunged 11% in Thursday’s trade with the stock tumbling to its sharpest single-day drop in almost two years. At last check on Thursday, HEG shares were trading 10.91% lower at Rs 586.30 apiece on the BSE after falling as much as 11.41% to touch a day’s low of Rs 583 per share.

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HEG stock has recorded its biggest single-day fall in nearly 23 months since June 4, 2024, wherein the stock settled over 12% lower.

Why are HEG shares falling?

The sell-off was triggered by a disappointing set of March quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings. According to the company's exchange filing submitted post market hours on Wednesday, HEG reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.77 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a severe reversal from the preceding quarter, where the company had logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 206.97 crore.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the net loss widened 54.4% compared to a net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

On the topline front, consolidated revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 603.21 crore for the quarter under review, a 12.4% rise YoY from Rs 536.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, It reflects a sequential quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) drop of around 8% from the Rs 655.67 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

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Meanwhile, despite the quarterly loss, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval from the shareholders.