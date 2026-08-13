Helios Capital's Dinshaw Irani on why he prefers midcap IT stocks over largecaps

Helios Capital CEO Dinshaw S Irani has struck a cautious note on India’s large-cap IT pack, arguing that the recent correction in frontline technology stocks is not enough to justify fresh buying when the sector’s traditional revenue model itself is under pressure. His sharper takeaway: investors looking for technology exposure may be better off in small- and mid-cap IT names rather than the established services giants.
In an exclusive interview to BTTV, Irani said the apparent cheapness in large-cap IT stocks could be misleading because current valuations are often being judged against historical averages that may no longer be relevant. “The valuations may look screaming today, but that’s because you compare it to historic valuations. Historic valuations are not representative today,” he said.