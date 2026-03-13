The sharp rise in helium prices due to supply disruptions from Qatar, one of the largest helium producers globally, has hit sectors such as healthcare particularly diagnostic chains, semiconductors and aerospace in India.

Diagnostic chains use liquid helium in MRI scanners. An MRI scanner includes coils, a magnet, and wires that conduct current.

Advertisement

Liquid helium in MRI scanners gives magnetic coils in the scanner superconductive properties. Liquid helium cools down the superconducting magnets, which generate images of the human body, to a temperature below 4,15 Kelvin (-269°C).

Subsequently, shares of diagnostic chains ended up to 3% lower on Friday.

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies fell 3.16% to Rs 355 against the previous close of Rs 366.60. Market cap of the diagnostic firm slipped to Rs 5650 crore. Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs also fell 1.60% to Rs 1355 on Friday.

Metropolis Healthcare shares ended 0.48% lower at Rs 1810. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9381 crore.

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre ended 2.46% lower at Rs 932 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 9614 crore.

Advertisement

Coming to the use of helium in semiconductor manufacturing, market research firm Frost and Sullivan says that helium is essential across multiple steps of semiconductor manufacturing.

The firm says that the gas is essential for cooling lithography, etching and deposition equipment. It is also used in maintaining stable thermal and vacuum conditions in advanced fab. According to the market research firm, the gas also supports high-precision processes where contamination is unacceptable.



Semiconductor stocks such as Vedanta (4.22%), BEL (3.12%), HCL Technologies (2.14%), CG Power (4%), Dixon Technologies (4.39%) and Tata Elxsi (1.78%) closed lower on Friday as spot prices of helium doubled since the crisis in West Asia began. Limited global output and storage capacity offer few immediate solutions for helium's shortage.

Advertisement

Helium is also used to make advanced electronics such as semiconductors for drones.

Aerospace stocks also took a hit with HAL shares falling 2.42% and Bharat Dynamics stock slipping 2.83% in the current session.

Shares of private sector aerospace players such as Data Patterns (3.40%), Paras Defence (4.54%), and MTAR Technologies (3.58%), which provide specialized components for space and defence also ended in the red today.

The gas is used to pressurise fuel tanks, ensuring fuel flows to the rocket's engines without interruption; and for cooling systems. Helium is used to fill the empty space in the tanks after fuel and oxidiser are burned in the rocket's engines, thereby maintaining the overall pressure inside.