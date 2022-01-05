Here's why HFCL shares jumped over 13% today

Shares of the telecom company HFCL jumped over 13 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 89.4 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Aprecomm, the leading Al-powered Wi-Fi analytics technology provider.



The stock ended 8.03 per cent higher at Rs 85.45 against the previous close of Rs 79.10 on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11,762.91 crore. The shares of India's largest integrated telecom network provider stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



"Having successfully deployed and tested the Al-based solution in its PM-WAN I deployments, the company now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions," HFCL said.



"Henceforth, HFCL's entire 10 product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated Al-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as the end-users," it added.



Speaking about the collaboration, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, "I am elated with the partnership with Aprecomm. Integration of Aprecomm's Al-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer an enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers."



"This partnership will help us to build resilient networks for people worldwide in all kinds of deployments. We are looking forward to expanding this integration to even our switching portfolio," Nahata added.



In December 2021, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), through its subsidiary, Reliance Ventures Limited, raised its stake in HFCL to 5 per cent. RIL, via its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, held a 3.76 per cent stake in the company as of September 30.



HFCL, previous Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited, in an exchange filing, stated that its board had given a nod to allot around 87.3 million equity shares for Rs 68.75 each to qualified institutional buyers.



The company informed that the proceeds will be utilised for the up-gradation of R&D initiatives, repayment of the debt, capacity expansion of optic fibre and optical fibre cables via the company's subsidiaries, long-term working capital requirements, and capital expenditure requirements for defence facilities.



According to MarketsMojo, the stock is trading at a discount compared to its average historical valuations and it has an 'Attractive' valuation. Also, the institutional investors have increased their stake by 1.71 per cent over the previous quarter and collectively hold 4.59 percent of the company.