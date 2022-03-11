Here's why ICICI Securities sees better times ahead for this stock

Brokerage house ICICI Securities is bullish on Cera Sanitaryware (CRS) post their recent interaction with its management. It believes that the company will be a significant beneficiary of the pick-up in demand from the housing segment seen post-pandemic.



The stock rose 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4582.15 on BSE. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 5,900 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



The stock has delivered 13 per cent return in the last one year. Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 1,900 per cent in the last ten years.



ICICI Securities noted that CRS continues to focus on its two major product categories, viz. sanitaryware and faucetware, and has indicated expansion plans in both these segments to be finalised over the next 1-2 quarters.



Management stated demand outlook remains robust and continues to be hopeful of doubling the turnover over the next four years with sustained operating margins of 14-15 per cent.



Also, the company indicated that if raw material cost increases in sanitaryware and faucetware persist, the same would be passed on with requisite price hikes.



"We expect CRS to report revenue / EBIDTA CAGRs of 18 per cent/ 25 per cent respectively over FY21-FY24E aided by growth in the high-margin sanitaryware and faucet segments, continued net-debt-free balance sheet and healthy return ratios. We maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged Mar’23E target price of Rs 5,545, set at 32x FY24E P/E (in line with 5-year average, 1-year forward P/E)," the brokerage house added.



Cera Sanitaryware Limited reported 45.86 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 30.68 crore in the year-ago period.



Revenue from operations was up 28.09 per cent to Rs 404.46 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 315.77 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

