Here's why Manappuram Finance shares tanked over 12% today 

Shares of Manappuram Finance tanked over 12 per cent to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 91.95 on BSE after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company reported an over 44 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 261 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. It had posted a net profit of Rs 468 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

With a market capitalisation of Rs 7,930.72 crore, the shares are trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The net interest income declined by 10.2 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 986.50 crore as against Rs 1,098.40 crore in the year-ago period. The income from operations also fell by 8.7 per cent, at Rs 1,481.40 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,484.5 crore.

For the full year 2021-22, the net profit of the company was down by 23 per cent at Rs 1,320.20 crore from Rs 1,708.60 crore. Income was down by 4.3 per cent during the year, at Rs 6,061 crore from Rs 6,331 crore.

"Our PAT (Profit After Tax) has been affected temporarily due to shifting of high yield to lower yielding gold loans. We have reduced Opex (operating expenses) during this quarter and we intend to maintain it at this level," Manappuram Finance said in an investor presentation.

"We are focusing more on collection efficiency and quality growth in MFI books and building up gold loan portfolio," it added.

According to MarketMojo, the company has declared negative results for the last three consecutive quarters and the stock is technically in a bearish range. Multiple factors for the stock are Bearish like MACD, Bollinger Band and KST