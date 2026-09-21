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Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery shares set for a rebound: Market expert

Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery shares set for a rebound: Market expert

HEROMOTOCO5,419.00(2.53%)

Technical analysis signals bullish momentum in Hero MotoCorp and Delhivery, with key upside targets after recent pullbacks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery shares set for a rebound: Market expert Delhivery is showing signs of short covering after a steep correction from 520 to 400 levels.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Delhivery Ltd have emerged as two standout rebound candidates in an otherwise cautious market, with technical indicators pointing to near-term upside after sharp corrections in both counters. Market expert Aditya Agarwal said Hero MotoCorp could climb to the Rs 5,700-5,800 zone, while Delhivery may recover towards Rs 460-470 as short-covering activity gathers pace.

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Technical breakout puts Hero in the spotlight

Hero MotoCorp appears to be staging a meaningful recovery after a period of underperformance. Agarwal noted that the stock has seen a “good pullback” over the last three to four trading sessions and has now crossed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages — a technical development traders often read as a sign of strengthening momentum.

“I’m expecting that Hero Motors from these levels can move towards Rs 57-58 hundred levels,” he said, flagging the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap ideas in the current setup. The call is notable because it comes at a time when the broader market view remains selective rather than outright bullish.

Catch-up trade versus auto peers

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The bullish case for Hero MotoCorp is also being reinforced by relative valuation and performance. The stock has lagged key listed rivals over the past three years, even as Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor have delivered stronger outperformance.

That underperformance could now become the basis for a catch-up trade. In a market where investors are increasingly rotating into stock-specific opportunities instead of making broad index bets, laggards with improving technical structure can quickly return to favour.

Delhivery shows signs of short-covering rebound

Among mid-caps, Delhivery is drawing attention after a steep slide from around Rs 520 to Rs 400. Agarwal said the stock is now showing “some short covering sign,” suggesting that bearish positions are being unwound and could fuel a sharper recovery in the near term.

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“This stock has a potential to move towards Rs 460 to Rs 470 levels,” he said. For traders, that makes Delhivery a tactical play on sentiment reversal, especially after the stock’s recent correction reset expectations.

Stock-picking market remains intact

The broader message from the market conversation is clear: even if macro conditions remain fragile, selective opportunities continue to emerge in quality names that have corrected meaningfully. Hero MotoCorp offers a large-cap recovery story with room for catch-up, while Delhivery represents a mid-cap rebound bet driven by improving trading cues.

In a market still shaped by caution, these are the kinds of stock-specific setups likely to command investor attention.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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