Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 6% rise in March 2025 quarter profit. Net profit rose to Rs 1081 crore in Q4 against Rs 1016 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 9,938.65 in Q4 against Rs 9519 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Earnings per share climbed to Rs 54.06 per share in the last quarter against Rs 50.84 per share.

The board of the firm also recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per share.

Hero MotoCorp shares gained 2.54% to Rs 4092 against the previous close of Rs 3990.55 ON bse. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 81,817 crore.

"Recommendation of final dividend @ 3,250% i.e. Rs. 65/- per share (face value of Rs. 2/-per equity share), subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 42nd AGM," said Hero MotoCorp.

The company reported its highest ever revenue from operations and Profit After Tax (PAT) in the last fiscal at Rs 40,756 crore and Rs. 4,610 crore, respectively. EBITDA margin in the last fiscal stood at 14.4%, rising 40 bps in comparison to previous year.

Vivek Anand, Chief Financial Officer of the firm said, “Hero MotoCorp delivered strong financial performance during the year, driven by disciplined fiscal management and focused strategic execution. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near-to-mid-term outlook, key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favorable monsoon forecast, are expected to support industry growth.”