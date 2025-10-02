Hexaware Technologies announces second interim dividend, more details  

IT firm Hexaware Technologies has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 5.75 (575%) per equity share for FY25. "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 01, 2025, declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5.75/- (575%) per equity share of Rs 1/- each for the financial year 2025," said the IT firm in a communication to bourses on Wednesday.

The announcement was made after market hours. Hexaware Technologies stock ended 0.83% higher at Rs 676.10 on October 1. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 41,163 crore.

The company follows a calendar year format from January to December to report its financial performance. In the June 2025 quarter or Q2 revenue growth in constant currency terms was 1.3%.

Other expenses rose to Rs 142 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 8.7 crore in the base quarter.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) slipped to Rs 404 crore in Q2 from Rs 431 crore on a year on year basis and from Rs 527.8 crore in the March quarter. EBITDA margins came at 12.4% from 16.5% in March and 14.7% last year.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. On similar lines, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.