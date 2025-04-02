Hexaware Technologies shares in focus as firm to consider dividend on April 4

Shares of Hexaware Technologies are in focus today ahead of a meeting of Board of Directors on Friday, April 04, 2025 to consider declaration of first interim dividend for the financial year 2025. "We hereby inform that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 04, 2025 to consider declaration of 1st interim dividend for the financial year 2025, if any," said the IT firm.

Hexaware Technologies stock rose 0.38% to Rs 703.20 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 700.55 on BSE.

The stock has lost 14% in one month. Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a muted stock market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions player was listed at Rs 745.50 on NSE, a discount of 5.30 per cent over its issue price of Rs 708 apiece. Similarly, the software major listed at a discount of 3.25 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 731 on NSE.

Hexaware Technologies reported a 66.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 320.7 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 192.8 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 20.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,154 crore in the quarter. However, sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms was just 0.2 per cent YoY, raising concerns over near-term demand.