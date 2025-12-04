Hexaware Technologies shares rise 5% in afternoon deals, here's why 

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose over 5% on Thursday after the IT firm expanded its Global Footprint with a new delivery centre in Cairo. The stock climbed 5.56% to Rs 800 against the previous close of Rs 757.80. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 48,077 crore.

The IT firm said the centre is located in one of Cairo’s leading technology parks and will provide multilingual CX services in Arabic, English, and major European languages.

Egypt’s strong education system, high availability of international language skills, and favorable Ome zone make Cairo a growing hub for digital operations and customer experience services. Hexaware is also engaging with local universities to build a steady pipeline of talent for future growth, said the company.

"This delivery center marks Hexaware’s entry into a new geography and is a significant expansion of our presence in Egypt,” said Amrinder Singh, President & Head of EMEA & APAC, Hexaware.

“Cairo gives us access to rich talent and modern infrastructure, allowing us to support our clients more closely as they scale their operations in the region. Cairo is a long-term commitment for us,” added Shyam Mansukhani, Corporate VP & COO, Hexaware.

“The ecosystem here allows us to drive innovaOon in how we deliver customer experience and to strengthen delivery resilience for our clients.”

The Cairo center will support Hexaware’s AI-led, human-intelligence-perfected delivery model, combining automaOon, analyOcs, and generaOve AI with skilled teams. It forms part of Hexaware’s broader expansion strategy to build modern, digital-first hubs across key global locaOons, including in customer experience

Hexaware Technologies reported a 22.3% rise in net profit to Rs 370.2 crore led by strong growth in financial services and travel verticals. EBITDA surged 21.8 per cent to Rs 611.6 crore, while earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs 6.09 from Rs 4.98 a year ago. However, Hexaware’s consolidated net profit slipped 2.6 per cent from Rs 379.9 crore in the June quarter, marking only its second quarterly dip in profit over the last seven quarters.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.