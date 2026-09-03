Hexaware Technologies shares tank 4% after CEO steps down 

Hexaware Technologies share price tanked 4% to Rs 522.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 545. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,118 crore. Total 0.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.68 crore.

"The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand," said Hexaware

Vivek is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P&Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI.

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"On behalf of Hexaware’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Keech for his contributions to the Company over the past 12 years. He leaves a strong foundation for its next phase of accelerated growth. I am excited to welcome Vivek to Hexaware and see him take the company forward,” said Larry Quinlan, Non Executive Chairman, Hexaware.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.