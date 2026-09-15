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HFCL share price: Why the stock is in focus today?

HFCL share price: Why the stock is in focus today?

HFCL233.69(0.16%)

The additional capital expenditure for the proposed capacity expansions is estimated at approximately Rs 820 crore, HFCL said.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 9:08 AM IST
HFCL share price: Why the stock is in focus today?HFCL said the capacity expansion is in addition to the aggregate capital expenditure of approximately Rs 980 crore already approved by the board for optical fiber.

Shares of HFCL Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after the company board approved additional capacity expansion of 4.60 Mn Fiber Kms per annum for Optical Fiber, 5.64 Mn Fiber Kms per annum for Optical Fiber Cable and 300 MT per annum for Preform. In the pre-market trade, the scrip was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 245.10 in the pre-market trade.

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The additional capital expenditure for the proposed capacity expansions is estimated at approximately Rs 820 crore, HFCL said adding that the investment will be funded through an appropriate mix of internal accruals, proceeds from the preferential issue of warrants already issued to the promoter, promoter group entity, borrowings from financial institutions or other suitable financing arrangements, as may be required.

The capacity expansion is in addition to the aggregate capital expenditure of approximately Rs 980 crore already approved by the board for optical fiber, optical fiber cable and Preform manufacturing projects, taking the total planned capital expenditure for these capacity enhancement initiatives to approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

“Upon completion of the capacity expansions, HFCL's manufacturing capacities will increase to 43.10 million fiber kilometres per annum for Optical Fiber, 62 million fiber kilometres per annum for
Optical Fiber Cable, and 600 MT per annum for Preform.

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HFCL said the investment is intended to create a larger, integrated and more resilient optical fiber manufacturing platform, covering critical stages of the value chain from Preform to Optical Fiber,
Optical Fiber Cable and Connectivity Solutions.

“The enhanced capacities are strategically aligned with the company’s growing order book, expanding business pipeline and increasing opportunities in domestic and international markets,” it said.

IT said demand for optical communications infrastructure are arising from AI-enabled digital infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, cloud computing, high-performance computing, telecom network expansion, increased adoption of fiber-to-the-home,

HFCL said its order book for Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) is strong. It said with optical connectivity products, a strong pipeline of additional business opportunities is expected to materialise over the near to medium term. It said the long-term demand outlook globally is favourable.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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