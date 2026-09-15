HFCL share price: Why the stock is in focus today?

The capacity expansion is in addition to the aggregate capital expenditure of approximately Rs 980 crore already approved by the board for optical fiber, optical fiber cable and Preform manufacturing projects, taking the total planned capital expenditure for these capacity enhancement initiatives to approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

“Upon completion of the capacity expansions, HFCL's manufacturing capacities will increase to 43.10 million fiber kilometres per annum for Optical Fiber, 62 million fiber kilometres per annum for

Optical Fiber Cable, and 600 MT per annum for Preform.

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HFCL said the investment is intended to create a larger, integrated and more resilient optical fiber manufacturing platform, covering critical stages of the value chain from Preform to Optical Fiber,

Optical Fiber Cable and Connectivity Solutions.

“The enhanced capacities are strategically aligned with the company’s growing order book, expanding business pipeline and increasing opportunities in domestic and international markets,” it said.

IT said demand for optical communications infrastructure are arising from AI-enabled digital infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, cloud computing, high-performance computing, telecom network expansion, increased adoption of fiber-to-the-home,

HFCL said its order book for Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) is strong. It said with optical connectivity products, a strong pipeline of additional business opportunities is expected to materialise over the near to medium term. It said the long-term demand outlook globally is favourable.