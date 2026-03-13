HFCL shares are in focus today after the firm said it has inked a five year supply agreement with a global customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count Optical Fiber Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at $1.10 billion (approximately USD One Billion One Hundred Million) equivalent to Rs 10,159 crore based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied.

HFCL shares ended 3.24% higher at Rs 74.46 on Thursday. Market cap of HFCL stood at Rs 11,396 crore.

Detailing the order, the company said minimum quantity of multi-million fiber kilometres (fkm) of high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC to be supplied in each calendar year (CY) starting from CY26 to CY28, which shall automatically extend to two additional calendar years i.e. CY29 and CY30.

Purchase orders will be released periodically during the contract period based on project-wise and specification-wise requirements.

Under the terms of the agreement, the wholly owned subsidiary is also eligible to supply OFC to the assignees and authorised affiliates of the customer.

The order is to be executed by up to 2030.

HFCL's operations encompass telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacturing high-end telecom equipment, optical fibre, and cables.