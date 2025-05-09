HG Infra shares update on credit rating by ICRA, says this 

HG Infra Engineering on Friday said credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed/ assigned the rating of the company for the following facilities. The rating for long-term fund based cash credit instrument has been assigned (ICRA)AA- positive for an enhanced fund limit of Rs 700 crore against the earlier Rs 700 crore.

On similar lines, Long-term/Short-term –Non-fund based – Bank guarantee's rating has been assigned [ICRA]AA- (Positive)/ [ICRA]A1+ for an enhanced fund limit of Rs 3,800 crore against the earlier Rs 2600 crore.

In the current session, the multibagger stock ended 0.51% to Rs 1072.50 against the previous close of Rs 1,078 on BSE. Market cap of HG Infra rose to Rs 6989 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 95% in three years and risen 521.74% in five years.

Total 5466 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 58.37 lakh on BSE.

HG Infra shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating average volatility in a year.

The multibagger stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

HG Infra Engineering is engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business including maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure contract works.