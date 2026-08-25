Hind Copper OFS: Share price reaction likely as floor price set at 10% discount; govt to sell 6% stake

Hindustan Copper: 9th OFS in FY27

Hindustan Copper will be the government's ninth OFS in FY27 and will join LIC, Cochin Shipyard, IRFC, GIC RE and Coal India Ltd, whose divestments, along with remittance from SUUTI and strategic divestment of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), have fetched Rs 52,716.02 crore to the government in the ongoing financial year.

Hindustan Copper OFS: Shares to be offerred to employees

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Hindustan Copper said 25,000 additional shares, equivalent to 0.0026 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, will be offered to eligible employees. Eligible employees may apply for equity shares amounting to up to Rs 5,00,000.

Hindustan Copper OFS: Only non-retail investors to bid today

Only non-retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on T day, or August 25, 2026. While placing their bids, non-retail investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day for allocation in the unsubscribed portion of the retail category. The offer will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on T day, commencing at 9:15 am and closing at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time on the same date.

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Non-retail investors who place their bids on T day and choose to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day will also be allowed to revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS guidelines. The OFS will open first for non-retail investors, followed by retail investors a day later, with the government looking to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper at a floor price of Rs 514 per share.