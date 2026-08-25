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Hind Copper OFS: Share price reaction likely as floor price set at 10% discount; govt to sell 6% stake

Hind Copper OFS: Share price reaction likely as floor price set at 10% discount; govt to sell 6% stake

HINDCOPPER574.15(0.25%)

Hindustan Copper will be the government's ninth OFS in FY27 and will join LIC, Cochin Shipyard, IRFC, GIC RE and Coal India Ltd, whose divestments have fetched Rs 52,716.02 crore in the ongoing financial year.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Hind Copper OFS: Share price reaction likely as floor price set at 10% discount; govt to sell 6% stakeHindustan Copper said 25,000 additional shares, equivalent to 0.0026 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, will be offered to eligible employees.

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares will be in focus on Tuesday after the government fixed a floor price of Rs 514 per share for its proposed offer for sale, or OFS. The floor price is 10.38 per cent lower than Monday's closing price of Rs 573.55 apiece on the BSE. Under the offer, the government will sell up to 2,90,10,72 shares, or a 3 per cent stake, as the base size, with an option to retain oversubscription of another 3 per cent, taking the total offer size to 6 per cent of the company's total issued and paid-up equity share capital.

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The two-day issue will open for bids from non-retail investors on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, while retail investors can participate on Wednesday, August 26.

Hindustan Copper: 9th OFS in FY27

Hindustan Copper will be the government's ninth OFS in FY27 and will join LIC, Cochin Shipyard, IRFC, GIC RE and Coal India Ltd, whose divestments, along with remittance from SUUTI and strategic divestment of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), have fetched Rs 52,716.02 crore to the government in the ongoing financial year.

Hindustan Copper OFS: Shares to be offerred to employees

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Hindustan Copper said 25,000 additional shares, equivalent to 0.0026 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital, will be offered to eligible employees. Eligible employees may apply for equity shares amounting to up to Rs 5,00,000.

Hindustan Copper OFS: Only non-retail investors to bid today

Only non-retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on T day, or August 25, 2026. While placing their bids, non-retail investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day for allocation in the unsubscribed portion of the retail category. The offer will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on T day, commencing at 9:15 am and closing at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time on the same date.

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Non-retail investors who place their bids on T day and choose to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day will also be allowed to revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS guidelines. The OFS will open first for non-retail investors, followed by retail investors a day later, with the government looking to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper at a floor price of Rs 514 per share.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 8:26 AM IST
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