Hind Rectifiers Limited saw its shares locked in a 20% upper circuit, reaching Rs 1,711.65 on BSE in afternoon session today. Investors reacted positively to the company's robust quarterly performance and strategic financial moves. For the quarter ended June, the company's revenue increased by 58.5% to Rs 214 crore, while EBITDA rose 69% year-on-year to Rs 24.3 crore, showcasing significant growth. EBITDA margin also improved by 70 basis points to 11.3%, and net profit soared by 81.4% to Rs 12.7 crore.

The stock closed 20% higher at Rs 1,711.65 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2937.65 crore on BSE.

This remarkable financial performance demonstrates the company's ability to effectively manage its operations and optimize costs, thereby enhancing profitability.

In addition to reporting strong financial results, Hind Rectifiers announced the issuance of up to 2 lakh fully convertible equity warrants priced at Rs 1,368.23 per share. These warrants, convertible into equity shares, will be allocated exclusively to Elventive Tech Pvt. Ltd. This strategic decision reflects an effort to enhance liquidity and support future growth. Currently, promoters hold a 43.98% stake in the company. The move to issue warrants has been interpreted by market analysts as a sign of the company's confidence in its future prospects, indicating a strategic vision for long-term expansion.

The stock's positive movement and strategic financial initiatives have turned its performance around on a year-to-date basis, bolstering investor sentiment. The partial payment requirement for the warrants—25% due at application and the remainder upon conversion—suggests a cautious but optimistic approach to capital raising.

The developments come at a time when the company aims to capitalize on its improved financial health and expand its market presence. This proactive approach to financial management is expected to strengthen the company's competitive position in the industry.