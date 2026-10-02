Hindalco terminates AluChem acquisition deal after extended delays; alumina strategy unchanged

Hindalco, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Croup, said the termination does not alter its broader strategy for its specialty alumina business. The company said it remains focused on scaling high-value, technology-led value-added products within the segment and will continue to evaluate opportunities, including in the United States, in line with that strategy.

AluChem will continue to serve its customers independently across the specialty alumina value chain. The company has been operating in the sector for 48 years. The termination means the business will not be integrated into Hindalco’s portfolio and does not indicate any operational shutdown at AluChem.

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The acquisition process had seen several regulatory updates over a period of around 16 months. Both parties said the decision to end the transaction was taken after due consideration, with factors outside their control cited as the main reason the deal could not be closed.

Shares of Hindalco Industries settled at Rs 944.40 on Thursday, rising 0.22 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of Rs 2.12 lakh crore. The stock is down 20 per cent from its 52-week high, while it is down 7 per cent in the last one month.