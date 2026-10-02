Hindalco terminates AluChem acquisition deal after extended delays; alumina strategy unchanged

Hindalco Industries Ltd and AluChem Companies, Inc have jointly decided to terminate the equity purchase agreement for the acquisition of AluChem’s specialty calcined and tabular alumina business. The decision follows extended delays in closing the transaction that were beyond the control of either party, bringing to an end a process that had gone through multiple extensions.
The termination was formalised through a filing dated October 1, 2026 and Hindalco disclosed this through an exchange filing. This was the sixth update on the proposed acquisition, which had earlier been disclosed in June 2025, October 2025, February 2026, May 2026 and August 2026. The proposed deal involved Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.