The Hindenburg Omen serves as a technical indicator aimed at indicating a heightened probability of a stock market crash. The indicator evaluates the ratio of new 52-week highs to new 52-week lows in stock values against a predetermined reference point, typically set at 2.2%, to predict an escalating risk of a market fall.

The indicator is considered effective for a time frame of around 30 days.

According to a MarketWatch report, Hindenburg Omen appeared three times during the six trading sessions in the beginning of this month. The indicator is relevant in the current scenario as reports of AI-led disruption have wrecked sentiment in Indian and global stock markets.

Inspired by the infamous Hindenburg airship disaster of May 1937, this indicator was introduced by James R. Miekka in 2010. Miekka made this tool using historical data, revealing an interesting paradox: while the indicator may have effectively analysed historical market trends, its predictive capability for future market environments has been less effective since its creation.

Although the Hindenburg Omen is not always accurate, it can be utilised alongside different technical analysis methods to determine optimal selling times.

Due to the inherent tendency for stock markets to rise, unusual events often trigger a shift towards safer investments among traders. This psychological aspect of investing is arguably the most significant factor contributing to drastic market drops or crashes.

The Hindenburg Omen serves as a warning for potential risk in the stock market. This indicator typically appears when the market is on an upward trajectory, anticipating new highs while new lows occur infrequently. Such behaviour often indicates that traders are feeling anxious and uncertain, tendencies that can support a bear market.

In recent years, however, events have unfolded that may explain why this indicator, initially based on historical precedent since its introduction in 2010, has frequently signalled false alarms.

The significant rise in the popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the last twenty years, along with regulatory changes following the financial crisis, might have diminished the omen's reliability. Consequently, some market participants are reassessing the criteria of the omen to enhance its predictive capabilities.

To identify a Hindenburg omen, four essential criteria must be satisfied:

The stock market index must show a daily count of new 52-week highs and lows that surpasses a specified threshold, which is usually set at 2.2%.

The count of 52-week highs needs to be no more than double the count of 52-week lows.

The stock market index must remain on an upward trend, which can be assessed using either a 10-week moving average or a 50-day rate of change indicator.

The McClellan oscillator (MCO), an indicator of market sentiment shifts, must register a negative value.

Once these criteria are fulfilled, the Hindenburg Omen is deemed active for a duration of 30 trading days, during which any subsequent signals should be disregarded. If the MCO continues to be negative within this 30-day timeframe, the omen is reinforced; however, if the MCO shifts to a positive reading, the omen is considered invalid.

Traders who rely on this indicator consider it useful for roughly 30 days. If it receives confirmation, they will either close long positions or initiate short ones.

This indicator was used to predict the market crash of 1987 as well as the financial crisis of 2008.