Hindustan Copper, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 16

Hindustan Copper Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Mini-Ratna PSU has fixed Wednesday as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 23.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday for a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the actual payment date will be October 23.

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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 24.

Vinati Organics Ltd, a manufacturer of specialty chemical and organic intermediaries, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the actual payment date will be October 23.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, a manufacturer of power tillers, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the highest among the companies turning ex-dividend on the day. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 23.

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Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 16 are Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, which will pay Rs 12.50 per share, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd at Rs 10, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd at Rs 9, TANFAC Industries Ltd at Rs 4.50, De Nora India Ltd at Rs 4, Prakash Pipes Ltd at Rs 2.40, Shilp Gravures Ltd at Rs 2.10, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd at Rs 2, The Phosphate Company Ltd at Rs 2 and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd at Re 1.