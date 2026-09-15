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Hindustan Copper, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 16

Hindustan Copper, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 16

HINDCOPPER492.10(4.35%)

Among the companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 16, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd will pay the highest final dividend at Rs 25 per share.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Hindustan Copper, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 16Hindustan Copper Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Vinati Organics Ltd are among the stocks set to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 16. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and TANFAC Industries Ltd are also among the companies that will turn ex-dividend on the day.

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Among the companies scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 16, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd will pay the highest final dividend at Rs 25 per share. Other companies on the list include De Nora India Ltd, Prakash Pipes Ltd, Shilp Gravures Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, The Phosphate Company Ltd and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.

Hindustan Copper Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Mini-Ratna PSU has fixed Wednesday as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 23.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday for a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the actual payment date will be October 23.

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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, largest B2C-focused integrated diagnostic chain, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 24.

Vinati Organics Ltd, a manufacturer of specialty chemical and organic intermediaries, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the actual payment date will be October 23.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, a manufacturer of power tillers, will turn ex-dividend on September 16 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the highest among the companies turning ex-dividend on the day. The company has fixed September 16 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility, and the payment will be made on October 23.

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Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 16 are Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd, which will pay Rs 12.50 per share, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd at Rs 10, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd at Rs 9, TANFAC Industries Ltd at Rs 4.50, De Nora India Ltd at Rs 4, Prakash Pipes Ltd at Rs 2.40, Shilp Gravures Ltd at Rs 2.10, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd at Rs 2, The Phosphate Company Ltd at Rs 2 and Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd at Re 1.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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