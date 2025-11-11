Business Today
Hindustan Copper shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, check details

Hindustan Copper stock rose 7.97% to Rs 364.90 against the previous close of Rs 337.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,248 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 11, 2025 3:08 PM IST
Hindustan Copper shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, check details Net profit rose 82.3% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 against Rs 102 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. soared by as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company announced its Q2 earnings. Hindustan Copper  stock rose 7.97% to Rs 364.90 against the previous close of Rs 337.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,248 crore.    

Hindustan Copper recorded a 39% rise in revenue of Rs 718 crore against Rs 518 crore on a year on year basis. Net profit rose 82.3% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 against Rs 102 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 86.3% to Rs 282 crore from Rs 151.4 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. 

Advertisement

EBITDA margin improved to 39.23% in Q2 from 29.2% in the previous year's Q2.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:08 PM IST
