Hindustan Copper shares rise 8% on Q2 earnings, check details

Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. soared by as much as 8% on Tuesday after the company announced its Q2 earnings. Hindustan Copper stock rose 7.97% to Rs 364.90 against the previous close of Rs 337.95. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,248 crore.

Hindustan Copper recorded a 39% rise in revenue of Rs 718 crore against Rs 518 crore on a year on year basis. Net profit rose 82.3% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 against Rs 102 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) rose 86.3% to Rs 282 crore from Rs 151.4 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin improved to 39.23% in Q2 from 29.2% in the previous year's Q2.