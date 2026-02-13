Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Hindustan Unilever: HUL shares fall 6% in 2 days; here's what brokerages say

Hindustan Unilever: HUL shares fall 6% in 2 days; here's what brokerages say

JM Financial has maintained an ‘Add’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 2,695, from Rs 2,770 earlier, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 16%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026 1:53 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever: HUL shares fall 6% in 2 days; here's what brokerages sayAt 1:13 pm, shares of HUL were down 3.76% at Rs 2,319.55 apiece on the BSE, from the previous close of Rs 2,410.05. This slide dragged the company’s market capitalisation down to Rs 5.44 lakh crore.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares extended their downtrend for the second straight session on Friday, slipping nearly 6% in two days following the FMCG giant's Q3 FY26 earnings scorecard.

At 1:13 pm, shares of HUL were down 3.76% at Rs 2,319.55 apiece on the BSE, from the previous close of Rs 2,410.05. This slide dragged the company’s market capitalisation down to Rs 5.44 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JM Financial has maintained an ‘Add’ rating with a revised target price of Rs 2,695 from Rs 2,770 earlier, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 16%. Meanwhile, Axis Securities has adopted a wait-and-watch approach, retaining a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,540, implying an upside of roughly 9.5% from current market price.

JM Financial viewed the quarter as a ‘stable’ one, noting that HUL’s consolidated net sales were largely in line with expectations. “EBITDA (adj for labor code impact) was 3-4% ahead of ours/consensus est. as impact of higher staff cost (+12.5% YoY) was offset by lower than expected A&P spends (+2.4% YoY),” it added.

JM Financial noted, "The sales performance can be considered normal as destocking in October was offset by restocking in later half of the quarter." 

Advertisement

Axis highlighted that volume recovery is gaining ground, with underlying volumes expanding 4% due to broad-based traction. The brokerage believes the sector outlook is ‘cautiously positive’.

According to Axis, "Management expects a gradual recovery in the coming quarters, aided by recent GST rate reductions," which could spark long-term demand. "We remain cautious in the short term and prefer to adopt a wait-and-watch approach," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today