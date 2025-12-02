Indian stock markets have been hitting new highs lately, only to give up gains on the back of profit booking, leaving investors hunting for the opportunities to make smart money. However, domestic brokerage firm SMIFS has suggested three stocks including Coforge, Hindustan Zinc and Timken India for up to 12 per cent upside potential in the short term, having a risk return ratio of 1:1.5. Here's what SMIFS say about these stocks:



Timken India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,475 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,945 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.53

Timken is attempting a breakout above the key Rs 3,120–3,150 resistance, supported by a strong rising trendline and consistent higher lows since August. Momentum is improving, with RSI near 62 and MACD in a positive crossover. Price action shows buyers defending higher levels, indicating accumulation. A breakout could extend toward Rs 3,475–3,515, while a stop-loss below Rs 2,945 manages downside risk.



Coforge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,110 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,766 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.14

Coforge has given a strong breakout above the falling trendline that has been acting as resistance since July, indicating a shift in trend strength. The stock is currently sustaining above the crucial horizontal level of INR1835, which now acts as an immediate support. A rising short-term trendline is also validating bullish momentum, showing higher lows forming consistently. The momentum setup is positive: RSI is trading above 65, showing strong buying interest without being overheated and MACD is in a bullish crossover, supporting continuation of upside momentum. Volume has also remained healthy during the breakout phase, adding confidence to the move. With structure turning bullish and price holding above key supports, the stock offers a favorable risk–reward for an upside move toward Rs 2,110, while a protective stop below Rs 1,766 keeps risk under control.



Hindustan Zinc | Buy | Target Price: Rs 545 | Stop Loss: Rs 444 | Risk/Reward Ratio- 1:1.45

Hindustan Zinc has broken above a falling trendline resistance, indicating a potential shift in momentum. The price is holding above the key horizontal support zone, which has repeatedly acted as a strong demand area. On the upside, the next major resistance and target zone is placed at Rs 545–546, corresponding to the upper range of the broader consolidation. Momentum indicators remain constructive, with the RSI turning up from oversold levels and reclaiming the 55 mark, while the MACD shows signs of flattening and preparing for a positive crossover. With a trendline breakout, improving momentum, and strong support structure beneath, Hindustan Zinc offers a favourable risk-reward setup for a move toward Rs 545-546, while a stop-loss below Rs 444 ensures effective risk management.