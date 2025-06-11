Hindustan Zinc board clears interim dividend but stock slips 

Metal major Hindustan Zinc on June 11 announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY25. However, stock of the firm fell over 2% to Rs 520 on BSE. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 2.20 lakh crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:56 pm, have approved the first Interim Dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of payment of first interim dividend, as already communicated is Tuesday, June 17, 2025 and the first Interim Dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."

Total payout in the dividend amounts to Rs 4,225 crore. Record date for the purpose of interim dividend has been fixed at June 17.

Hindustan Zinc last paid a dividend in August 2024, declaring an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share.

Hindustan Zinc clocked a 20% rise in revenue year-on-year to Rs 9,087 crore. Net profit rose 47% to Rs 3,003 crore. EBITDA rose 32% to Rs 4,820 crore and the EBITDA margin expanded by nearly 500 basis points to 53%.

As of the March quarter, the shareholding structure of Hindustan Zinc indicates that Vedanta, the promoter, possesses a 63.42% ownership in the firm. Furthermore, the Government of India holds a 27.92% stake, and retail investors account for a 2.48% stake. Last year, Vedanta Ltd received a considerable distribution of ?5,091 crore from Hindustan Zinc. This allocation underscores the substantial returns that stakeholders have reaped as a result of the company's profitability.