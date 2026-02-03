Hindustan Zinc, MCX, Bharat Dynamics: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of the US-India trade deal announced overnight. The BSE Sensex zoomed more than 4,200 points, or 5.2 per cent, to hit day's high at 85,871.73, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 1,250 points, or 5 per cent, to hit day's high at 26,341.20.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks like Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), Bharat Dynamics and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Hindustan Zinc | Buy | Target Price: Rs 620-650 | Stop Loss: Rs 565

Hindustan Zinc witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 100-DEMA on the 30-minute chart. Momentum indicators had entered an exhausted zone, signaling a potential pullback, which triggered a reversal from the key moving average support. The immediate support is now placed near Rs 565, while resistance is seen around Rs 620. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips approach with a stop-loss below Rs 565 and an upside target of Rs 650.



Advertisement

Bharat Dynamics | Caution

Bharat Dynamics Ltd is trading below its 200-DEMA, which indicates prevailing weakness in the broader trend. However, a previous demand zone from March 2025 is visible in the Rs 1,280–1,300 range, which could provide interim support. The stock may consolidate within the Rs 1,250–1,350 band over the next few sessions. A wait-and-watch strategy is advisable until a decisive breakout or trend confirmation emerges on the charts.



Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,200

MCX staged a recovery after finding support near its 100-DEMA on the hourly chart. Oversold momentum readings supported the reversal, indicating buying interest at lower levels. Immediate support is placed near Rs 2,175, while resistance is seen around Rs 2,450. Traders may adopt a buy-on-dips strategy with a stop-loss near Rs 2,200 and a potential upside target of Rs 2,600.