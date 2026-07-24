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Hindustan Zinc: Q1 profit jumps 145% to Rs 5,469 crore; names ex-SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash as CEO

Hindustan Zinc: Q1 profit jumps 145% to Rs 5,469 crore; names ex-SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash as CEO

The Vedanta Group company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,469 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared to Rs 2,234 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc: Q1 profit jumps 145% to Rs 5,469 crore; names ex-SAIL chief Amarendu Prakash as CEOHZL: Revenue from operations climbed 76.90 per cent YoY to Rs 13,747 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,771 crore a year ago.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a robust set of earnings for the June 2026 quarter, with consolidated net profit soaring 144.81 per cent year-on-year (YoY), aided by higher metal prices, improved production and stronger by-product realisations.

The Vedanta Group company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,469 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared to Rs 2,234 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations climbed 76.90 per cent YoY to Rs 13,747 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,771 crore a year ago. HZL attributed the sharp growth to higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sales, improved by-product realisation and a stronger US dollar.

As of June 30, 2026, gross investments and cash stood at Rs 12,892 crore, while total outstanding borrowings were Rs 7,320 crore. HZL also reported strong free cash flow before growth capex at Rs 5,253 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer of HZL, said, "Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers. As demand for zinc continues to be driven by infrastructure and the energy transition, we remain committed to delivering responsible growth and long-term value for our stakeholders," Misra said.

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Separately, Hindustan Zinc announced a leadership transition. The company's board has appointed Amarendu Prakash as its Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, effective August 1, 2026.

Prakash brings over three decades of experience in India's steel sector and most recently served as Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) from 2023 to 2026. According to the company, he led key initiatives in operational excellence, capacity expansion, digital transformation and organisational performance during his tenure at the state-run steelmaker.

Meanwhile, HZL shares were last seen trading 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 532.50 in Friday's trade.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 24, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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