Hindustan Zinc Q4 results: Vedanta Group stock slips even as profit jumps 68% YoY; announces FY27 dividend — check record date

Shares of Vedanta Group-backed Hindustan Zinc Ltd declined in Friday's late trade despite the company reporting a strong set of earnings for the March quarter (Q4 FY26). The stock fell 3.21 per cent to hit a day's low of Rs 573.

The company posted a 67.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,033 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 3,003 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations surged 49.05 per cent YoY to Rs 13,544 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 9,087 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On the cost side, total expenses rose 27.86 per cent YoY to Rs 7,073 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 5,532 crore in the same period last year.

In addition to its earnings, the company's Board approved a dividend payout for shareholders. It announced the "declaration of the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share i.e. 550 per cent on face value of Rs 2 per share for the Financial Year 2026-27 amounting to Rs 4,648 crore."

Record date

The company has fixed April 30, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. "The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend, is being fixed as Thursday, April 30, 2026, and the first Interim Dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," Hindustan Zinc said.

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Shareholding pattern

As of March 31, 2026, Vedanta Ltd held a 60.71 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, while the government owned 27.92 per cent. Nearly 8.7 lakh retail investors held over 15.06 crore equity shares, translating to a 3.56 per cent stake in the company.