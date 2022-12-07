scorecardresearch
History suggests real estate, metals & IT stocks gain big in Decembers. Here're top stock picks

Coal India, Welspun Corp and Ratnamani Metals are Axis Securities’ preferred stock picks in the metals & mining sector while Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and Jindal Steel are some stocks that the brokerage is neutral on

Real estate, metals, IT and power stocks delivered strong returns in the month of December historically, as suggested by past returns of their sectoral benchmark indices. These sectors have managed to deliver positive returns in 70-80 per cent of the times since 2008.

Adani Power, NTPC, NHPC, ABB, Thermax and Siemens are Axis Securities’ bullish bets in the power sector while BHEL, Tata Power, Torrent Power, CESC, Adani Transmission and Power Grid are some stocks that it is neutral on

On evaluating sectoral rotation data, Axis Securities said "IT has moved into the “Improving Quadrant” which indicates sentiment may turn bullish. Metal entered in the “Leading Quadrant” and is expected to outperform Sensex."

Published on: Dec 07, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 07, 2022, 9:20 AM IST
