Hitachi Energy India shares jump 14% post Q3 earnings; details here

Shares of Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 14.09 per cent to Rs 21,900 level in Friday's trade, a day after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the third quarter of FY26.

For the quarter under review, the company's net profit jumped 90.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 261.4 crore, while revenue rose 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,168 crore. The company attributed its strong performance to sustained demand momentum and strong execution. "This is largely due to a robust demand in India and other key markets, expanded market share, and successful execution of strategic initiatives," it stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Operational performance also remained solid, with EBITDA margins staying in the double-digit range. Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 338.4 crore, translating into a margin of 15.6 per cent for the quarter.

Hitachi Energy said, "During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, orders totalled Rs 2,477.6 crore, up 73.7 per cent (YoY) excluding a large order during the same period of FY25." The growth was led by demand for transformers (power, traction, and dry), reactors, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS). From an end-market perspective, data centres and renewables emerged as key contributors to the order book.

"The order backlog stood at Rs 29,872.2 crore as of December 31, 2025, providing revenue visibility for several upcoming quarters," it said.

Advertisement

On the outlook, the company said, "The recent EU-India FTA strengthens clean-energy collaboration according to analysts, especially in renewables and green hydrogen, this is likely to boost opportunities for Indian energy firms through enhanced technology exchange and investment flows."

It added that the agreement could also support exports and attract long-term capital for infrastructure and innovation by creating a more stable, climate-aligned trade framework.

Hitachi Energy also said, "On this energy front, opportunities are growing as India moves toward its larger energy goals. But the challenge ahead is not only to supply electricity, but to manage it under more demanding conditions. Capacity, control, and coordination will determine whether the power system can keep pace with industrial complexity and urban growth."